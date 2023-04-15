Gwyn Southerland, program coordinator of the Isaiah 117 House in Greeneville, is shown with a few of the donated items from the General Federation of Women’s Club of Tennessee District I members. The donation project held as part of the GFWC’s spring conference.
Vivian Gibbons, president of District I of the GFWC of Tennessee, is shown presiding at the Annual Spring Conference, held April 1, at Reformation Lutheran Church.
The General Federal of Women’s Clubs of Tennessee held its District 1 Spring Conference on Saturday, April 1, at Reformation Lutheran Church in Greeneville.
Members of the Greeneville Woman’s Club served as hostesses for the conference, which had the theme “Planting Seeds.” Vivian Gibbons, president of the District 1 GFWC, presided over the event. Gibbons is also a member of the Greeneville Woman’s Club.
The highlight of the event was handing out awards in all categories of work in the federation: Arts & Culture, Civic Engagement & Outreach, Education & Libraries, Environment, Health & Wellness, Communication & Public Relations, Leadership, Membership, Domestic Violence & Awareness, Fundraising, Poetry & Short Story Contests, and Arts & Crafts.
Club officials note that the Greeneville Woman’s Club was “most proud to receive first place in the following categories: Leadership, Communications & Public Relations, Environment, Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention, Fundraising, Education & Libraries and Civic Engagement & Outreach.”
GFWC of Tennessee President Elect Kendra Walker Patty presented an update about work at the state and federated levels. She also issued an invitation to the GFWC’s April convention to be held at Paris Landing State Park.
Marilyn Robertson, president of the Johnson City Monday Club, extended an invitation to the fall meeting to be held in October.
Each year at the spring conference, the group selects an organization to which all clubs bring donations. This year, it was the Isaiah House 117 of Greene County.
Located on Main Street across from Reformation Lutheran Church, the Isaiah House is part of a network of facilities in eight states that serves as a temporary housing sites for children and youth who are entering foster care. In 2022, the local Isaiah House served around 800 children, according to the local program coordinator, Gwyn Southerland, who attended the GFWC conference and accepted the donated items from the members. Among the items donated were paper towels, toilet tissue, toiletries, etc., as well as gift cards to benefit the facility,
Southerland expressed appreciation for the donated items and noted the dire need for foster families throughout Tennessee.
Prior to lunch, Mattie Mullins, the District 1 chaplain, conducted an “In Memoriam” service, recognizing those club members who had died the past year. Helen Hamstead of the local club was included.