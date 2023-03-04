The GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club hosted its annual awards celebration for its members on Feb. 9, in the fellowship hall of Reformation Lutheran Church.
Guest speaker for the event was Jeff Taylor, CEO of the Greeneville-Greene County Partnership, who spoke about the importance of volunteerism, a club news release said.
“Volunteers are essential to our community in everything we do,” Taylor said. “As volunteers, we learn a multitude of skills and innovations as we are helping our community.”
He pointed out that the Youth Leadership in the Greene County Partnership worked 4,500 volunteer hours last year, adding, “If we had paid for the things they did, it would have been $136,000.”
He also noted that back in 2008, their volunteers worked 5,500 hours at a savings of $160,000.
Taylor spoke of how the volunteer base has changed through the years, stressing the importance of maintaining volunteers, and he ended his remarks by saying, “Thank you ladies for all you do in our community….it is very much appreciated”
A highlight of the evening was recognizing those individuals in the club who had been selected by secret ballot by their peers for service to the club in the past year. Making the announcement and presentations to the winners was Beth Smith, not only first vice-president of the local club but currently community input program chairman of GFWC.
Sherri Cox was selected as Rookie of the Year. According to club members, she had literally ‘jumped into the thick of projects’ in the club working extremely hard on the Holiday Bazaar, baking cookies for the library, furnishing healthy snacks for the club’s adopted Tusculum College Lacrosse team, helping with Main Street: Greeneville projects, etc.
Meredith Stevans, who has served as the club’s Dean of Departments this year, was named Veteran of the Year. Stevans was responsible for assisting the chairman in getting reports ready for the district, state and federated levels. Likewise, when the club has any type of project, she is on board — from working at the Holiday Bazaar to recycling, baking cookies for the club’s TERRIFIC TUESDAY program, and much more.
The Outstanding Club Award for this year was presented to Rhonda Humbert, who served as co-chairman of the Holiday Bazaar. In addition to that, she was a very active member of Civic Engagement & Outreach, provided health snacks for the freshmen at Tusculum College on their first day, volunteers at Main Street and much more.
Smith presented each of the recipients with a lantern signifying they were “continuing to lead and light the way for others.”
She also presented years of service pins to the following club members: Kathy Knight, 55 years; Debbie Oldenberg 35 years; Jan Bennett, five years; and Barbara Carruthers, Fran Clark, Sherri Cox, Trish Moehler and Elizabeth Wilson, first-year pins.
President Kendra Hopson presented Kathy Knight with the President’s Award and gave her a gift of nostalgic bridge cards in a wooden case.
Although there was not much business conducted at the dinner, the Tusculum College Lacrosse Team members were recipients of handmade Valentine cards, Valentine cookies and snacks. Terry Greene, spearheaded this effort with all the club members participating.
New members Kim Shandor and Nikki Wines were welcomed into the club as the newest members. Visitors for the evening included Lori Vaught, Maria Willeman and Dr. Rebekah Taylor.
District President Vivian Gibbons announced that the club would be hosting the spring district meeting on Saturday, April 1, at Reformation Lutheran Church. Those wanting to assist should let her know.
The Education and Libraries and the Health & Wellness community service programs were in charge of arrangements for the evening.