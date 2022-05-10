Vicki Bechet, GFWC of Tennessee President, left, presents Beth Smith, representing the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club with the first-place Outstanding Club award at the 126th Annual Convention held April 22-24 at Fall Creek Falls State Park.
The GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club was named the first-place winner in the organization’s Outstanding Club Division of Tennessee.
The presentation was made at the 126th Annual Convention of the GFWC of Tennessee on April 22-24 at Fall Creek Falls State Park. Representing the local club was Beth Smith, who has served as the Budget & Finance chairman for Tennessee the past two years.
On Sunday, April 24, Federation Day for GFWC celebrating 132 years in existence, Smith was also happy to present the Tennessee Endowment Awards.
Prior to being named first-place winner in the State, the Greeneville Woman’s Club received the following awards: 1st place, Communication & Public Relations; 1st place Fundraising & Development; 1st place, Leadership; 2nd place, Legislation & Public Policy; 1st place, Membership; 2nd place, GFWC Signature Project: Domestic Violence Prevention & Awareness; 2nd place, Women’s History & Resource Center; 100 percent Scholarship; 100 percent Endowment; 1st place Arts & Culture; 2nd place, Civic Engagement & Outreach; 2nd place, Education & Libraries; 1st place, Environment; 1st place Health & Wellness; and Vivian Gibbons received 1st place award in the GFWC Member Writing Contest.
Eight members of the GWC received recognition from the Epsilon Sigma Omicron program for reading of books the past year. They included Pat Barnett, Vivian Gibbons, Kendra Hopson, Alice Houser, Kathy Knight, Debie Oldenberg, Teresa Lawrence and Ann Van Buskirk.
The Greeneville club is celebrating its 60th year in federation and current president Kendra Hopson has chosen “Compassion Through Action!” as her theme. The club meets the second Thursday evening of each month, at 6 p.m., in the fellowship hall of Reformation Lutheran Church.