The health and wellness and civic engagement and outreach departments of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club, chose the month of February to show that their hearts “are on fire for the Greeneville Fire Department,” according to club president, Teresa Lawrence.
“We wanted to recognize the firemen and express appreciation for the job they do 24/7 to keep us all safe, as well as educating us about fire safety,” Lawrence said in a release.
Jane Bell, Health and Wellness chairman, presented a large basket and six tote bags of healthy snacks to the 43 Greeneville firemen who serve and protect our community.
“We presented them everything from crackers and peanuts to baked chips and protein bars and pretzels,” said Bell.
Chief Alan Shipley said, “Please tell everyone thank you so much for thinking of us. Everyone was very pleased and surprised. We have a great group of firemen who enjoy serving their community.”