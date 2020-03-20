Tracy Green, Director of Wellness for Ballad Health, spoke at the March meeting of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club, held Thursday, March 12, in the fellowship hall of St. James Episcopal Church. The health & wellness program committee was in charge.
Her topic was a timely one – “Coronavirus and How to Combat It!” She told the members that everyone needs to wash their hands regularly and often, using soap and water. Scrub them at least 20 seconds. “If you use a sanitizer,” said Green, “Make sure it is 60 to 70 percent alcohol.” She told the members to not touch their faces, with most people touching their faces about 1500 times daily. “Don’t cough or sneeze on others, cough into your sleeve and maintain a distance. Stay home if you are sick. If you have a fever (101 degrees plus), cough or shortness of breath, please get a coronavirus test. If you have not already had a flu shot, please do so immediately. Flu season is not over.”
Boys & Girls Club
Also making a presentation at the Woman’s Club was Scott Bullington, executive director of the Greeneville-Greene County Boys & Girls Club. He explained that the new club would be located next to Hal Henard Elementary School in a 27,000-square-foot building. The building the club currently occupies is 10,800 square-feet. The new building will feature two large gyms with a stage in one, where the community can have events with up to 800 to 900 people.
“Our growth on serving kids has been phenomenal the past 20 years,” Bullington said, “And we hope to begin April 1 on this $5 million dollar project. We are so grateful for the support of the community and your club during the past years. It will take us continuing to work together to make this happen for our kids.”
Extra needs he mentioned to the Woman’s Club include a washer and dryer for teaching life skills, playground equipment, garden, parties for the kids and more.
Business Session
During the business session of the club, members chose the Boys & Girls Club as their Community Improvement Project for the year.
Doris Parton and Cindy Landers, co-chairmen of the 50th Annual Holiday Bazaar, announced there are only a few booth spaces left. They passed around angel ornaments as the possible personalized ornaments for the event. Dates for the event are Nov. 7-8.
Kathy Bird, arts & culture program committee chairman, said that the Imagination Library is having a fund-raising movie at the Capitol Theatre on April 2, at 7 p.m. Proceeds will go to the local Imagination Library.
Civic engagement & outreach chairman Kathy Knight reminded members of the importance of voting in the upcoming elections, and urged members to fill out their census forms.
Pat Barnette, environment committee, reminded members that there will be a highway pickup prior to the April 14 meeting. The club has the area from North Main Street to the By-Pass. She urged members to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day as well.
Jessica Barnett reminded members of the Get Healthy Greene Step It Up Spring Walking Challenge that will start April 4. Each of the current program committees accepted the challenge of forming teams and will participate.
Rhonda Humbert and Jann Mirkov shared information with the group about the Taste of Greeneville, set for May 5, at the General Morgan Inn. Tevet and Capitol Theatre will be the corporate sponsors of the event. Businesses are signing up for the event, Top Choice and Lost Mountain Catering being the first to do so. Tickets, $15, are now available at the hotel, Esther and Ella or from any club member.
Club treasurer Jan Bennett urged the program of work committees to get their budgets in to the committee. President Lawrence talked about working with the Opportunity House Thrift Store and with lunches for some of the county school students.
Representing the club at the District I meeting on Saturday, March 21, in Johnson City will be Vivian Gibbons, Kathy Bird and Teresa Lawrence.
The club voted to nominate their club member, Pam Haaby, for the Volunteer Spirit Awards to be held April 27.