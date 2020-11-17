Julie Colotti, left, a past recipient and current President-Elect of Youth Builders of Greeneville, Tennessee, presents Tiffany Greer with the 2019-2020 Youth Builder of Year Award. Tiffany was nominated by her peers for her involvement with Youth Builders, which has included holding several officer positions, and being an active member of the kidPrint ID Program, Publicity, Fund-Raising, Budget, and Volunteer Spirit Awards committees. A nominator stated that “despite her career at First Horizon Bank and having a baby, she has remained very active and supportive of Youth Builders. Another stated, “She always says ‘yes’ when the need arises, and it is a rare occasion that she is not there in full support of YB projects even with her busy work schedule and responsibilities. She truly personifies the true spirit of Youth Builders.” Youth Builders also received a $1,000 Leadership Grant from First Horizon Foundation for her board participation, which was presented at the meeting. Tiffany currently resides in Afton, Tennessee, with her husband Ben Greer, and their two children who are three and eight.