Alexandra Elizabeth Griffin and Andrew Scott Fisher will wed in a private 5:30 p.m. ceremony on Oct. 4 at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville.
The bride-elect is originally from Annandale, Virginia, and the groom-elect is formerly of Greeneville. Both currently reside in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The bride-elect’s parents are Connie and Bill Griffin, of Annandale, Virginia.
The Groom-elect’s parents are Mary Louise and John Fisher, of Greeneville.
His grandparents are the late Dr. George and Mary Scott, of Greeneville, and John Fisher and the late Elizabeth Fisher, of Columbus Ohio.
The bride-elect graduated from W.T. Woodson High School in Fairfax, Virginia, in 2013. She received a bachelor of science degree in human and organization development from Vanderbilt University in 2017.
She is employed by Deloitte as a Senior Consultant.
The groom-elect is a 2014 graduate of Greeneville High School. He received a bachelor of science degree in biological sciences from Vanderbilt University in 2018. While at Vanderbilt, he was a member of the Blair School of Music Chorale.
He is currently a 4th-year student at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. He will graduate in May 2022 with a doctor of medicine degree and will then pursue a specialty in pediatrics/physical medication & rehabilitation.