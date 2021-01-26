Greeneville Theatre Guild Announces auditions for the Greeneville Theatre Guild Spring 2021 show, “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” (Directed by Laura Dupler)
Auditions:
If you wish to submit a “virtual” recorded audition, they will be accepted from January 30 – February 6 by email to director Laura Dupler at lauragdupler@gmail.com or to Stage Manager Molly Doss at mollydoss@me.com or by Facebook Messenger. Within your email or message, please include your name and a phone number where you can be reached. Once your audition has been received you will receive an audition form to fill out and return. Reading at least two of the character monologues from below is required for recorded auditions, preferably from two different characters. Optional: You may read more than two of the monologues if you wish. You may also submit a reading of another comedic monologue (3 min or less please) from any play of your choosing.
In person, socially distanced auditions will be held Friday, Feb 5, 2021 from 6pm to 9pm and Saturday, Feb 6, 2021 from 330 pm – 630pm. These will consist of readings from the script.
Callbacks, if needed, will be Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021 from 5pm to 7pm if needed. First read through will be Monday, Feb 15 at 630pm
A copy of the script will be available for perusal at the Catalyst Coffee Company
Actors should not feel inhibited by the age of the characters. If you are an actor under 30 but believe you can and would like to play the part of a 50 – 80 year old, please audition for it. Likewise, if you believe that you can bring something special to a character that may be younger than you, please audition for that as well.
Auditions will be held at the Theatre Depot, located at 248 West Depot Street in Downtown Greeneville and will adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Performance dates: April 9, 10, 11 & 16, 17, 18, 2021 at the Capitol Theater
SYNOPSIS
Bridget and her grandmother are about to become roommates. However, what Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite nana in New York for the summer quickly turns into an experience she’ll never forget. It seems her sweet grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling handmade naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five borough area! Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement? Will her nana get arrested – or worse – evicted?
CHARACTER BREAKDOWN
Sylvia Charles: In her early eighties, living like she is in her early 20s. The mastermind behind Saucy Slips, Etc., and proud grandmother of Bridget Charles.
Vera Walters: Sylvia’s aged accomplice. Equipped with two hearing aids, a collapsible walker, love of alcohol and a sarcastic wit. Not your everyday old lady!
Bridget Charles: Sylvia’s unsuspecting, 20 – 30 something soon to be law student grand daughter
Tom O’Grady: The newest cop on the force. Happily assigned the beat where Sylvia’s apartment is.
Gil Schmidt: The landlord. Overly eager to rid himself of his aged tenants. 50s – 60s
Heather Van Pree: Employee of Saucy Lips, looking for better opportunities, a modeling career or just her boxes.
Clair: The big client. 50s – 60s
Voice: Person at the front desk. Slightly bored and always sarcastic (May be doubled with another part)
UPS Delivery Man: Cute and a little lonely (May be doubled with another part)
Other UPS Delivery person: Strong and silent type (May be doubled with another part)
MONOLOGUES
Schmidt: And then there are all of those damn deliveries. And they keep getting bigger! I don’t know what she has shipped here all the time, but I just got a call from the desk man today saying UPS called about her boxes arriving earlier than expected and how they’d bring them over today.
She thinks she can walk all over me, just because she has a rent controlled apartment. But you know what’s really great? It’s really great that her rent doesn’t cover the heating bill for the month of December. I love eating the cost of that! I love spending money that I wouldn’t HAVE to spend if some hotshot socialite moved in and paid me the NORMAL rent! But no. Do I have a socialite? No. I have Sylvia Charles, who has been here for 60 years and hasn’t died yet.
Ya know, there are a lot of bad people in the world. There are all different kinds of thieves – someone here is taking advantage of New York City zoning laws, and worse – of me!!
Sylvia: Oh Bridget, apple pie, you know. People come into the apartment and give me money in exchange for the lingerie. The company is actually getting quite popular. I call it “Saucy Slips, Etc.” “Lingerie designed specifically with the senior citizen in mind.”
I actually had flyers made up, to hand out to people of course. Last night at Bingo at the Presbyterian Church down the block. I attended the festivities and handed them out. To my target audience! Here, I’ll read it to you (reading out loud) “Sauce Slips, etc.” Designing lingerie that’ll fire men up for a price that won’t burn a hole in your wallet…” Catchy huh? And look (pointing to flyer) “No sales tax charged.”
I can’t charge the sales tax you know, New York sales tax is much too steep, and since I haven’t paid for a business license and I’m not giving any money to the government, it wouldn’t be right to tax my clients. That’s why Mr. Schmidt, our landlord, can’t find out about any of this. He’s dying for an excuse to evict me.
Sylvia: After your grandfather died I was – well, I was bored, to be perfectly honest. So I thought, - “Hey, Sylvia! You know what you should do? You should get a hobby.” And then I realized that I hate knitting, and I can’t bake, and nothing really seemed very interesting to me – and then I thought of …
Lingerie!
I was always happiest when I had a job, so I thought – why not make my own business? It was rocky at first, but after a few years, I started to get a steady clientele, starting with one particularly good customer, who has been with me since day one. You know cornflake, I’m not a young woman anymore, and I realize that I don’t have a whole hell of a lot of time to enjoy life. So I’m going to do what I want to do while I can still do it! I’m not hurting anybody. To hell with all these little problems you keep yapping about. Now, be a good girl. Make your old grandmother happy and put this on.
Vera: Oddities, schmoddities Sylvia. Having ten cats is odd; this is suspicious! Look at all this hot stuff! I always wondered why you never let anyone hang their jackets up themselves. I mean, all these nighties in this one closet, what for?
Are you running a brothel? That’s it isn’t it. Well, quit stalling and get to the juicy details. Do you have all of these naughty nighties for a raucous love affair you haven’t told me about? I know! I know! You’re having a fling with that sculpted piece of man meat on the force aren’t you? (Waits for the response…then)
Say that again? What? (adjusts hearing aid) I actually didn’t catch that dear. Oh damn, I think my hearing aid just died on me.
Vera: Hey, its just me. I had to come back, I forgot my glasses and I can’t drive without my glasses. Wait… I wasn’t wearing them when I drove earlier. Oh well. Right. Not to worry. I am on task!
You don’t need to worry about where I parked the car earlier either. It is safe, parked by the clock outside the zoo entrance. You know the one. The Delacourte clock. But I didn’t park right ON 65th street. Nope (she thinks she is very clever for this) I parked it right underneath the clock. Now I know that’s technically INSIDE Central Park, but it IS on a road. Oh now, don’t make that face. Its gonna be just fine. Besides, its not the end of the world. Just be happy the owner of the Beamer I hit didn’t see me. It was a love tap really kid – hardly took any paint off and I’m sure that dent can be hammered out – eventually. Hey, relax. Have another drink.
Bridget: (discovering her Nana’s business) Nana, what is all of this? Is this some sort of fetish? I mean I have heard of women having a “few” lingerie articles, but Nana, a few?!? You could clothe all of the Rockettes for a slumber party and still have outfits to spare!
Vera told me that you make these and sell them. Is that true? (Nana hands her a flyer, she reads it)
“Saucy Slips, etc…Designing lingerie that’ll fire men up without burning a hole in your wallet. No Sales Tax charged” You’re not charging retail sales tax?!!?
I’m almost afraid to ask you this. Do you have a business license to sell things on private property? Please tell me that you do. (Hearing Nana’s answer) You DON’T??
NANA What you are doing is illegal! You are breaking several laws. AND you just advertised publicly at a Senior Citizens Bingo Game! NANA You can’t do this! Ohh, I need to sit down.
Bridget: (already knows about Nana’s business. Had to leave the apt and comes back to see Tom – a NY City police officer in Nana’s apt talking with Vera and eating cookies) Parking in this city is murder! Took me ten minutes just to make it around the block. I couldn’t find a space so I just double parked again a few blocks down – (Sees Tom – she’s horrified tries to hurry him out), Tom?! What are you still doing here? Tom. You really should go. Don’t want you to get in trouble for fraternizing with us normal citizens. It’s been really great seeing you. Here take a few of these cookies with you for the road. Really great seeing you. Bye Tom!
(She turns to Vera) Vera, sit down. The front desk was talking about a big delivery of packages and I am pretty sure it has to do with Nana’s business. Vera, before anything else happens, I need you to be on the same page as me. What Nana is doing is illegal. If she gets into any trouble, I can’t just look into my law books and find a loophole. It doesn’t work like that. She could go to jail. Selling without a vendor’s license, being crazy…tax evasion! You know that’s how they got Al Capone! Just please, promise me you won’t let anyone else into the apartment. Especially Tom!
Tom: (He is sweet on Bridget and loves Sylvia like his own grandmother) Bridget, Sylvia, Open this door…I know you’re in there. I can hear you…(beat,child-like)..Are you there?...Please open up. I know you don’t want a ticket but its not that big of a deal…Bridget…Hey, I can reduce the fine, you know – maybe…but only if you can answer right now. (whining) C’mon guys…(waits a beat or two) Bridget? Are you okay? Bridget, if you don’t answer the door by the time I get to five, I’m doubling the fine! One…Two…Three…Four…Four and one eighth…Four and one fourth…Four and one half…Five!! (Beat) Oh come on ladies!
One of the other cops saw your car you know. I was ahead of him in our class. “Old Eagle Eyes” they used to call me. So he radios me. “Hey Eagle Eyes, looks like you missed a big fat Violation 14-B on your beat.” Well of course I didn’t miss it. Bridget, I told you to move your car!
I’ll tell you one thing Bridget. Old Eagle Eyes doesn’t miss anything. I got top marks in street scenario. TOP marks. Its just now he’s gone and radioed me about it, which means dispatch heard. Which means my boss heard. So now I have to give you a ticket! …Bridget… Open this door!!...Please.
Tom: (Talking with Schmidt. Schmidt knows Sylvia is up to something and is trying to catch her) I think its great living smack dab in the middle of New York City. It can be tough but then you see people like Sylvia. Been living here 60 years and still kicking. Don’t you worry about someone taking advantage of her because she has a rent controlled apartment. I mean, you don’t think that someone could take advantage of an 83 year old woman? Who would be cold blooded enough to try to extort her in some way. Tell you what, how about I help you? I’ll keep an eye on the apartment and I’ll let you know if I see anything suspicious going on. Ya know, I always dreamed of being a detective, ever since I read those Hardy Boys books when I was a kid.
Heather: I’m not staying long Sparky. I’m here about Saucy Slips. I understand you two are busy, so I’ll just put it all out there. I work for Saucy Lips, you know, “Boldly going where no lips have gone before.” My boss sent me down here because we got some of your boxes delivered to our company, and we figure you might have got ours. (Looks around the apartment) Whoa, who pimped out your apartment lady? A bootlegger? Hey, you know what, I got a question. What about the nighties that we got delivered. Did you do design those? The quality on those is just beautiful! Ya know, I always wanted to be a model. I mean, if you ever needed anyone to try a few of those on for ya.
Clair: Gil, if you shut down Sylvia’s business, evict her or any combination thereof, I won’t be wearing anything but flannel pants and old smelly tshirts to bed from now on. In other words, if you shut her down, I’ll shut you down. Understand? Of course you do. You’re such a lamb Gil. Oh and I want dinner made and the laundry done by the time I get home.
For any questions please reach out to the director, Laura Dupler by email at lauragdupler@gmail.com or to Stage Manager Molly Doss by email at mollydoss@me.com