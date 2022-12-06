Baby Jesus has been stolen, and everyone is going to burn in hell.
It sounds pretty serious, but it's the main plot of Greeneville Theatre Guild's mystery comedy "The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular."
The cast of five talented actresses take the stage in a hilarious ensemble directed by Bree Rozar.
As the lights come up, we see Lorraine Jensen, played by Laura Dupler, struggling to decorate for the Spectacular which is just two weeks away. Lorraine is quickly joined on stage by her friend Tina Yates, played by Brenda Litchfield.
Lorraine, the mother of nine kids whose names all start with a hard C sound, and Tina, a "yankee" nurse, pair up for mischief and fun throughout the show, although it is made clear that "fun is for sinners."
Lucille Orton, played by Susan Lachmann, is the most vocal about avoiding the dangers of fun. As she clutches her purse, she warns that enjoying life can lead to damnation. She is described as someone you would call if you wanted to burn a witch.
Rivaling Lucille's avoidance of sinful fun is Bea Littleton, leader of the Sisterhood, played by GTG veteran Susan Craig.
Lucille and Bea use terms like "treacherous viper" and "blashemous hellspawn" to describe someone who would steal Baby Jesus from a church's Nativity scene.
The Charitable Sisterhood is a group of ladies at Second Trinity Victory Church, one of the local churches that compete each year for best Nativity scene.
When their Baby Jesus goes missing, Bea automatically suspects Lucille from a nearby church for the "vicious attack." In retaliation, Bea kidnaps their Joseph as a way to make Lucille admit her crime.
After confronting Lucille, the group decides no one is free from suspicion, so they call in a New Jersey private detective, Janet Murchison, played by Lena Dean.
Scantily clad Janet, who we meet in Scene 2, is described by Bea as a "Jezebel" and by Lucille as a "hussy."
She carries both her notepad with pen and her compact with lipstick in her bra. Her Jersey accent is strong.
GTG audiences may remember Dean in her most recent role as Natalia in "Corners," written by Dupler, Pam Gosnell and Paige Mengel. Natalia, a foreign bride, was Dean's debut role, and it's clear she has a knack for roles with accents.
Dupler, in addition to co-writing "Corners," was one of the stars of the premier production.
Also a talented vocalist, Dupler greatly enhances the musical performances of the Spectacular. Just wait until you hear her rendition of "Oh Holy Night"!
Litchfield has appeared in several GTG productions including two other mystery shows: Agatha Christie’s “Mousetrap” and “And Then There Were None.”
Craig is returning to the GTG stage after a four-year absence. Her roles include Clairee Belcher in "Steel Magnolias."
Lachmann is making her GTG debut, although her theatre roots go back to Little Theatre days at Roby Auditorium. She has enjoyed a variety of roles in both college and community theater.
As Act 2 begins, the audience can sense the stress of the approaching Spectacular.
Then, in a surprise twist, the Sisterhood invites Lucille to play the Innkeeper.
The final scene is all about the hilarious Spectacular as the audience sees both on-stage and backstage views of the big show.
Baby Jesus is still missing.
Craig gives a great performance as emcee of the show. She also tells a heartwarming Bible story and presents a twist that reminds everyone about the true meaning of Christmas.
But do they find Baby Jesus? And if they do, who was the "treacherous viper" who took Him?
You'll just have to watch and find out.
The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular is set in 1977, which is evident through mentions of President Carter, Donnie & Marie Osmond, a Loretta Lynn 8-track, and the slogan "Calgon Take Me Away."
The Spectacular takes place in the mountains of Virginia.
The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular was written in 2017 by dramatist Bo Wilson of Richmond, Va.
Wilson has written more than 40 plays and won numerous awards, according to www.dramaticpublishing.com .
Remaining showtimes at the Capitol Theatre are 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11.
Tickets are available at the door or at www.greenevilletheatreguild.org .
Amy Rose is a staff writer at The Greeneville Sun. She is a graduate of South Greene High School and studied theatre as part of her journalism degree at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Her roles in GTG productions include Nadine in "Dearly Departed" and "Brenda" in "Corners." She lives in Camp Creek, is married to Carson, and they have one son, Matthew.