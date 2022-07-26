Members of the Environment Community Service Program of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club, are shown preparing 25 “Bug Bags” for the Child Advocacy Center of the Third Judicial District, in Mosheim. From left, are the program’s chairman Pam Leisner, Helen Hamstead and Vivian Gibbons.
Shown in the photo above are Susan Buss, a member of the Education and Libraries Community Service Program, GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club, presenting a check for $1,000 for library renovation to librarian Jennifer Reaves of Camp Creek Elementary School.
Photos Special to the Sun
These “Bug Bags” were distributed to the Child Advocacy Center of the Third Judicial District, in Mosheim.
Members of the Environment Community Service Program and the Education and Libraries Community Service Program of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club have been busy this summer — even though the club itself did not meet during the month of July.
In a club news release, Pam Leisner, chairman of environment, said, “We are excited to have prepared 25 ‘Bug Bags’ for children at the Child Advocacy Center in Mosheim. The purpose is to demonstrate to children how learning about bugs and nature can be fun.”
Members of the group included a game with scavenger hunt cards, magnifying bug boxes, bug stampers, bug specimens, plus a few snacks for the children to enjoy. The environment community service program wanted to offer a fun and entertaining learning experience, the release noted.
The club members also gave a variety of snacks for any children attending the Child Advocacy Center this summer.
“The Children’s Advocacy Center has been a pet project of our environment group for several years and we often do beautification projects such as plantings, etc., “ said Leisner, “but this year we went a different route.”
Members of the group include Pam Leisner, chairman, Pat Barnett, Vivian Gibbons, Helen Hamstead and Sarah Webster.
For those not familiar, according to their website, “A children’s advocacy center is the one place that provides a safe, child-friendly environment where law enforcement, child protective services, prosecution, medical and mental health professionals may share information and develop effective, coordinated strategies sensitive to the needs of each unique case and child.”
EDUCATION AND LIBRARIES
In other club news, Susan Buss, of the Education and Libraries Community Service Program, presented a check for $1,000 to Camp Creek Elementary School to be used for library renovation.
According to the school’s librarian, Jennifer Reaves, “The school library has not been updated since the school was a high school. I plan on using the funds for updating seating and shelving that is more appropriate for a K-5 learning environment.”
Members of the Greeneville Woman’s Club committee include: Kendra Hopson and Meredith Stevens, co-chairmen; Kathy Knight; Terry Greene; Alice Houser; Fran Clark, and Trish Moehle.