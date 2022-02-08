Ruth Burkey, coordinator of the local Imagination Library, was the speaker at the January meeting of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club. Education and library community service program members were hostesses for the evening.
Burkey explained, “Every month, Greene County Imagination Library provides quality, free, age-appropriate books to all registered children from birth until they turn five years old in Greene County. During the time each child receives 58 books. The first book they get is ‘The Little Engine That Could’ and the last one is ‘Lookout Kindergarten, Here I Come.’ Each of the books are age-appropriate and are reviewed annually.”
The purpose of the books is to increase the child’s imagination as he grows and the books cover every imaginable subject. The book flap is written to help parents ask appropriate questions of the child.
Burkey reported that Imagination Library now has 2,855 books monthly that are mailed to Greene Countians, but there are still about 600 children who haven’t been identified. The Imagination Library always welcomes volunteers. She explained that volunteers can do everything from speaking about the program, to helping identify those new babies born, to raising money.
Although the program is partially funded by the Tennessee Governor’s Early Learning program, the local program still has to come up with $15 for each child. She told the club about an important upcoming event to raise funds for Imagination Library and Greene LEAF. It’s call a “No Run” Run. Wear shoes or go barefoot, in your own home, on your own comfy couch! “Runners” will experience the fun of a run — the exciting finish, a race number, a commemorative T-shirt, and supporting a good cause — all this without breaking a sweat, because it’s a “No Run” Run.
The following are ways to earn points to get to the finish line sooner: Register for event — 30 points; create Facebook fundraiser for GCIL or Greene LEAF – 100 points; “Like”/ follow GCIL and Greene LEAF Facebook pages, Instagram, and Twitter Posts – 5 points; Share “No Run” Run Facebook event – 20 points; share GCIL and Greene LEAF Facebook pages – 10 points; Raise funds – 1 point per dollar raised by asking friends and neighbors to sponsor you. Business Sponsorships are available. For questions call Burkey at 423-329-0466.
Burkey did say that donations in general may be sent to Greene County Imagination Library, P.O. Box 2922 Greeneville, TN 37744.
BUSINESS SESSION
The business session was opened by welcoming Susan Buss into the club as the newest member.
The election of officers was conducted, and officers selected to serve from 2022 to 2024 included: Kendra Hopson, president; Beth Smith, first vice-president; Rhonda Humbert and Tammy Kinser, co-second vice-presidents; Doris Parton, recording secretary; Ann Van Buskirk, corresponding secretary; Pam Lsisner, federation secretary; Doris Allen, treasurer; and Teresa Lawrence, parliamentarian. These officers will be installed at the February meeting and Hopson announced that Meredith Stevans will serve as dean of departments.
Members then, by secret ballot, voted for the club’s service awards for 2021, and the winners will be announced at the February meeting.