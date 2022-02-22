The presentation of awards selected by secret ballot by club members for the past year and the installation of officers for the upcoming two years were the highlights of the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs of Tennessee, Greeneville Woman’s Club, award celebration held Feb. 10 in the fellowship hall of Reformation Lutheran Church.
Rhonda Humbert, who has served as co-bazaar chairman the past year and on the executive board, was honored as Outstanding Member for her service the past year. She has been a member of the club for three years but has worked in almost every service area through the different committees.
The Rookie Award was presented to Tammy Kinser. Although she has been a club member only a year she had contributed significantly to the bazaar and other community service areas.
Kathy Knight, who has been in the club 54 years, received two awards, the Veteran’s Award and the Presidential Award. She was chairman of the civic engagement and outreach community service area. She worked on the bazaar committee, working to obtain prizes for a raffle the club sponsored for its 50th Annual Holiday Bazaar.
INSTALLATION
Those installed for 2022-24 included Kendra Hopson, president; Beth Smith, first vice-president; Rhonda Humbert and Tammy Kinser, co-vice presidents; Doris Parton, recording secretary; Pam Leisner, federation secretary; Ann Van Buskirk, corresponding secretary; Doris Allen, treasurer; Teresa Lawrence, parliamentary advisor; and Meredith Stevans, dean of departments.
Vivian Gibbons, outgoing dean of departments and incoming District 1 president, installed the officers, using the theme “Women of Substance,” naming American women who had contributed extraordinary things through the years. She had each new officer read an appropriate quote from such a woman.
Prior to the installation, Beth Smith, current GFWC national chairman of health and wellness, and past Tennessee Federation of Woman’s Clubs state president, spoke to the club about the influence of the local club and leadership. She began her remarks by asking, “What did you want to be when you grew up?” She then pointed out “Life doesn’t always work out the way you thought.”
Smith then challenged the club members to think about the leadership opportunities they had been offered through their membership in the local club. She gave a brief history of the GFWC, stating that it had begun in 1890 in New York City with 63 clubs coming together, and Tennessee Ossoli’s Circle being a charter member. They chose “Unity in Diversity” as the theme, and there are currently 70,000 members internationally.
Jane Cunningham Croly, a journalist, got the passion to begin the group because she was not allowed to attend an event just because she was a woman. Smith explained that there are eight districts in the state, and GWC is a member of District I.
She impressed upon the members how their leadership is a great example to others about community involvement and getting things done. Smith challenged the women as they begin the 2022-24 club years to stop and really look at the community service programs and seize opportunities to help in the areas of arts and culture, civic engagement and outreach, education and libraries, environment and health and wellness.
BUSINESS SESSION
In the business session for the evening, Vivian Gibbons, saluted the club women for doing 326 projects during the past year, spending 19,723 hours on the projects; donating $80,264 to the community; contributing $26,692 in-kind to the club and raising $32,292 with their holiday bazaar.
Club members voted to sponsor the Taste of Greeneville on May 3 with Main Street: Greeneville. Details will be announced later.
In closing remarks, Hopson, announced that her theme for the new administration would be “Compassion Through Action!” and she has set four goals for the group: To increase social media monthly, do more hands-on volunteer projects; to offer a fun event for the members quarterly; and to have a new fundraiser.
Hosting the event were members of the arts and culture community service program: Jan Bennett, Doris Allen, Teresa Lawrence, Pam Haaby and Kathy Bird. They offered delicious food, a valentine game and a valentine photo booth. Assisting the hostesses were some of the Foster Grandparents.