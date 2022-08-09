WEDDING Haley Noel Phistry Weds Joshua Allen Malone Aug 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Allen Malone Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Haley Noel Phistry, of Sevierville, and Joshua Allen Malone, of Greeneville, wed on July 18 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Michael David Nelson officiated the ceremony.The bride’s parents are David Phistry and Amanda Ramsey, both of Sevierville.The groom’s parents are Gary and Crystal Malone, of Greeneville.The bride was given in marriage by her parents. She was dressed in a flowing, white dress with a lace-detailed top and a tulle bottom. Her elbow-length veil was white tulle.The bridal bouquet consisted of white roses with greenery for added detail.A wedding shower was hosted May 28 by Crystal Malone and Sondra Pealer at Union Free Will Baptist Church.The bride is a graduate of Sevier County High School, Walters State Community College and East Tennessee State University.The groom is a graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School and Walters State Community College.Following a honeymoon trip to Oahu, Hawaii, the couple are living in Sevierville. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bride Joshua Allen Malone Parents School Fabric Clothing Haley Noel Phistry Groom Tulle Amanda Ramsey Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Doty Wins Greeneville Mayor Seat, Town To Have New Mayor For First Time In 12 Years Man Charged After Taking Youths On Alleged Vandalism Spree Former TBI Director Larry Wallace Dies; Continued Lutz Murder Investigation During Career Students Returning To School This Week Enforcement Efforts Stepped Up In War Against Drugs