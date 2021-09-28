Halloween Happenings, sponsored by Main Street: Greeneville, offers free events and trick-or-treating on Friday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m. in downtown Greeneville. All events are free and the public is invited.
Merchants, professional offices, banks, churches and the county courthouse will be prepared to treat youngsters with candy if children are under 13 years of age and are accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Costume Contest
The Costume Contest will be held at the Kathryn Leonard Administrative Building at the corner of West Depot and South Irish Streets beginning at 4 p.m., with the winners announced at 6 p.m. Contest age categories are 0-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-9 years, 10-12 years and a family entry. Prizes will be awarded to the winners in each age category. Volunteer judges and prizes will be furnished by the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation, a release says. Adults, please provide a cell phone number so you may be reached should your child be a winner and need to report back to receive their prize.
And More…
More activities, still in the final planning stages, include the annual hay rides, chalk drawing in the street and Spooky Tales in the Old Gaol (Jail). Back again for an encore performance will be the Greeneville Theatre Guild’s Witches Dance. Tusculum University’s Arts Outreach Program cast members of ‘Mama Mia’ will hand out candy.
Candy Donations and Participation Necessary and Welcome
Organizers welcome all groups, businesses, and individuals to get involved. For details on how to participate by either donating candy, handing out treats or volunteering in any way, including any business not located in the downtown area that would like to sign up for your location along the route, may contact the Main Street office at 423-639-7102 to and learn more about how to make this an outstanding event for area children. The candy donation drop off location will be at the Main Street office, 310 S Main Street.