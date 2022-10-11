Main Street: Greeneville will be coordinating “Halloween Happenings” on Monday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. in downtown Greeneville.
All activities are free and open to the public.
Merchants, professional offices, banks, churches and the Greene County Courthouse will be prepared to treat youngsters with candy if children are under 13 years of age and are accompanied by a parent or guardian, event organizers say in a news release.
COSTUME CONTEST
A costume contest will be held at the Kathryn Leonard Administrative Building at the corner of West Depot and South Irish streets, beginning at 4 p.m., the release says. Winners will be announced at 6 p.m.
The costume concert will feature four age categories for competition: ages 3 and under; ages 4-6; ages 7-9 and ages 10-12.
There will also be a family competition, organizers add.
Prizes will be awarded to the winners in each age category. Volunteer judges and prizes will be furnished by the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation.
Adult chaperones are asked to please provide a cell phone number, “so you may be reached should your child be a winner and need to report back to receive their prize,” the release notes.
OTHER ACTIVITIES
Additional Halloween Happenings activities are still in the final planning stages, organizers say. Some planning delays are due to the Depot Street Renovation Project, including the annual hay rides, chalk drawing in the street, Spooky Tales in the Old Gaol (Jail), dancing in the streets and more.
CANDY DONATIONS
Organizers welcome all groups, businesses, and individuals to get involved in this community event. Businesses not located in the downtown area wishing to participate are also invited to sign up for a location along the treats trail.
For details on how to participate — by either donating candy, handing out treats in person or simply wishing to volunteer, contact the Main Street office at 423-639-7102
Those who wish to drop off candy donations can do so at the Main Street Greeneville office, located at 310 S Main St.