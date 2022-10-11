Halloween Hustle Glow Walk Planned Oct. 22 Oct 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keep Greene Beautiful will host its Halloween Hustle, a three-mile glow walk, on Oct. 22 in downtown Greeneville.Check-in will begin at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Greeneville, 211 N. Main St.The registration fee is $30 per person. Groups of five or more will have a $20 per person fee. The student rate for ages 18 and under will be $15.Participants are encouraged to dress in glow apparel, blinkers, neon gear and Halloween costumes, event organizers say. The best costume will win a prize.Maggie’s Designs will be offering face painting and glow hair for additional charges prior to the event from 5 to 6:45 p.m.For more details, call 423-638-4111. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Glow Halloween Hustle Economics Commerce Fee Costume Participant Walk Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now It Happened Here SRO Spotlight: Officer Gina Holt Serves Highland Elementary School Man Charged With Theft Of Tractor-Trailers Knights Extend Historic Winning Streak 2nd Appraisal Of Former Greene Valley Property Planned