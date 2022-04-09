Many people prefer to serve ham instead of lamb for Easter dinner. Ham can be perfectly smoky and salty but also sweet when it is cooked with a delicious glaze.
This recipe for “Brandied Baked Ham with Mustard Butter” from Denise Gee’s “Southern Appetizers: 60 Delectables for Gracious Get-Togethers” (Chronicle Books) pairs the fruity overtones of brandy with the tang of mustard to form an ideal blend of flavors. Serve the ham on its own, or nestle slices between buttermilk biscuits for a brunch or lunchtime treat.
BRANDIED BAKED HAM WITH MUSTARD BUTTER
Serves 16 to 20
Brandied Baked Ham
1 1/2 cups packed dark brown sugar
2 tablespoons grainy mustard
1 5-pound bone-in half ham, fully cooked
1 1/2 teaspoons whole cloves
Mustard Butter
2 cups butter, softened
1/4 cup grated sweet onion
1/4 cup Dijon or Creole mustard
To make the ham: In a small saucepan, stir to combine the brown sugar, brandy, and mustard. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat and, stirring constantly, cook until the glaze is thick and syrupy, about 3 minutes. (Watch carefully, holding a tight-fitting lid; if the brandy ignites, quickly cover the saucepan to tamp out the flame before removing the lid. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Reheat just before serving.)
Preheat the oven to 325 F. Line a shallow roasting pan with heavy-duty aluminum foil and place a wire rack on top.
Score the fat on top of the ham by making diagonal cuts in a diamond pattern. Insert the cloves into the intersections of each diamond. Place the ham on the rack in the prepared pan. Insert a meat thermometer, making sure it doesn’t touch the bone.
Bake the ham for about 1 hour, or until the meat thermometer registers 125 degrees.
Remove the ham and brush on the brandy glaze. Return the ham to the oven and cook for 20 to 30 minutes more, or until the meat thermometer registers 135 degrees. Let it stand for 15 minutes. (The meat temperature will rise to 140 F.)
To make the mustard butter: In a medium bowl, stir to combine the butter, sweet onion and mustard. Scrape it into a serving bowl.
Cut the ham into thin slices and arrange them on a platter. Serve accompanied with the bowl of mustard butter.