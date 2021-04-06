The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club Annual Hamfest will be held April 17 in the Greene County Fairground at 123 Fair Grounds Road. The Hamfest is a get-together of amateur radio operators, experimenters, makers, and those that have other interests besides amateur radio. It is also a radio, computer and electronics swapmeet. All are welcome.
Flea market/tailgating begins at 6 a.m. No commercial building space will be used this year, a release says. Restrooms facilities in the building will be available. The entrance price is $5 with the optional use of a free tailgate space included in the cost.
A grand prize drawing will be held at noon for a Dual Band ICOM IC-2730A and you do not have to be present to win. A Chairman’s Mystery Prize drawing will be held at 11 and participants must be present to win.
Anyone with surplus electronic items, radios, TV’s, test equipment, car audio, computers, or almost anything else that could be used by an electronics enthusiast, is encouraged to load them up and bring items to sell or trade. Vendors also include those selling items that are not electronics related that appeal to the ladies and children.
Come early as the bargains disappear quickly, the release says. The event ends at noon when the majority of vendors are getting ready to leave for the day and tend to lower prices to avoid taking things home. Sometimes items that are not wanted are given away!
The Hamfest website is greenevillehamfest.com. For more information about the AJARC, visit www.ajarc.org. This year the Hamfest is sanctioned by American Radio Relay League.