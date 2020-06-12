Hands On! Discovery Center has announced a phased reopening beginning Tuesday, June 16, with modified safety precautions in place.
During this first phase the Discovery Center will have an adjusted schedule and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with limited capacity.
Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance on the Discovery Center’s webpage, a release says. Annual membership card holders are also asked to register their visit online in advance. Two blocks of time are available for pre-purchased tickets: a morning block 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. or an afternoon block 2 p.m. until 5. p.m.
Things to know:
- Capacity will be limited. All guests are encouraged to purchase tickets or make a reservation online to guarantee their admission.
- Individual exhibit halls may be limited to a maximum number of individuals at one time.
- Face masks are required for everyone age 4 and older for the duration of the visit. If guests do not wear their own face masks they will be provided one upon entry.
- All guests must use hand sanitizer upon entry.
- Guests are asked to social distance at least 6 feet from other guests, groups may stay together. Children must be supervised and stay with their group at all times.
- Paleo tours, Tesla Experience shows, Eastman Discovery Lab programs, and guided art studio programs are temporarily suspended.
- Certain exhibits may be modified or temporarily offline to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness.
- Some exhibits may be temporarily closed, including the Paleo Tower.
- Additional cleaning measures are being implemented for all areas of the Discovery Center including daily deep cleanings. Extra hand sanitizing stations and portable hand washing stations have also been added.
- Guests who have been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days or guests showing symptoms of illness are asked to visit another day.
Tickets may be purchased online at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
For more information about Hands On! Discovery Center, please visit https://visithandson.org