State Rep. David Hawk attended the 234th birthday of the U.S. Constitution bell ringing held by the Nolachuckey DAR house on Sept. 17.
During Hawk’s remarks, he said he was proud of the Town of Greeneville, as well as its President, Andrew Johnson. Hawk mentioned that he always carried a pocket copy of the constitution, as did the former president.
Hawk went on to say President Johnson loved and respected the Constitution so much that he requested before his death that his family bury him with a copy. He added that it seemed so fitting to ring bells for the celebration of the constitution at the front of the home that President Johnson’s daughter, Margaret Johnson Patterson Bartlett had lived in, which now belonged to the DAR.
After Mr. Hawk’s remarks, the Consitution Committee joined DAR Daughters all over the United States ringing their bells for one minute at 4 p.m., the time the Constitution was signed into law.