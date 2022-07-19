'Healing With Flowers' Organization Seeks Floral Donations Jul 19, 2022 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Healing with Flowers is in need of flowers and is asking the public for help.If there is an event with floral arrangements, please consider donating the them to Healing with Flowers.Healing with Flowers takes donated floral arrangements and deconstructs them to create smaller bouquets for patients in hospitals, long-term care facilities and hospice.To donate please contact them at 423-708-HEAL (4325) or send a message on their Facebook page for pick-up or drop off locations.Monetary gifts are also greatly appreciated as well, officials say. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Message Bouquet Flower Medicine Facebook Page Public Arrangement Telecommunications Donation Official Gift Healing With Flowers Internet Mass Communication Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Speeding Drivers Focus Of 'Operation Southern Slowdown' Postal Service To Host Job Fair In Greeneville Thursday 3 Candidates Running For Greeneville Mayor's Seat Home Improvement Warehouse Selling Building, Giving Away Surplus Inventory 3 Candidates Running For City School Board Seat