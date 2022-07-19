Healing with Flowers is in need of flowers and is asking the public for help.

If there is an event with floral arrangements, please consider donating the them to Healing with Flowers.

Healing with Flowers takes donated floral arrangements and deconstructs them to create smaller bouquets for patients in hospitals, long-term care facilities and hospice.

To donate please contact them at 423-708-HEAL (4325) or send a message on their Facebook page for pick-up or drop off locations.

Monetary gifts are also greatly appreciated as well, officials say.

