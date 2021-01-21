Heard Publishing, LLC has announced its debut novel “Your Next Big Idea — Improve Your Creativity and Problem-Solving” will launch on May 3, 2021 and can be pre-ordered with a print book price of $14.99.
“Your Next Big Idea: Improve Your Creativity and Problem-Solving” is a book that breaks down the creative process in a way that anyone can follow. According to a release, the book is written so whether you are an entrepreneur itching to find your startup idea, a business leader looking to make their organization more innovative, or just someone looking to improve their creativity and problem-solving skills, you can find information designed to help propel you towards your goals.
When asked about the inspiration behind the book, author Samuel Sanders said, “I wrote this book because I was frustrated with the way we teach creativity and business in our education system. Many people give up and label themselves as “not creative,” when in reality we all have the potential to come up with great ideas.”
Samuel isn’t the only one to acknowledge the problem. In a longitudinal test of creative potential, a NASA study found that 98% of 4-and-5-year-olds scored at a creative genius level, but just 2% of adults scored at that same level.
So, what is happening? According to a developed-country survey reported by Fast Company, almost 60% of adults felt their creativity was stifled in our education systems. Businesses were not off the hook either, as they also found that 75% of people felt the pressure to be productive was limiting creative potential in the workplace.
Samuel weighed in, “One of the biggest issues we face as we get older is, we get trapped in what I call stigmas. Stigmas are rules or guidelines that we feel we need to follow even though they may not apply to our present situation or may not be true at all. As we repeat more patterns and create more rules around our lives, these stigmas become stiffer and harder to break, and they stifle our creative ability.”
Sam Sanders is an award-winning entrepreneur who has seen entrepreneurship, innovation, creativity, problem-solving, and ideation in action working in business development a Fortune Future 50 company, an INC 5000 fastest-growing company, incubators, and companies he started himself. In this book, he takes the lessons he has learned from these vastly different worlds and combines them into an all-in-one book that will show you how to tackle problems and come up with game-changing ideas.