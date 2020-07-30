Heartsisters enjoyed an outing at Elijah’s Harbor House. “We had lunch in the beautiful dining room,” a release says. “It was a great day visiting with each other thoughout the mansion and pool area. To end the day we were served in their own game room at their ice cream bar.” From the left are Caroline Woody, Judy Harrison, Cheryl Clark, Linda Smith, Reba Sams, Eileen Gardner, Kathy Keicher, Kellie Pruitt, Jewell Guinn and Peggy Barnes. HeartSisters is an organization of women of all ages, backgrounds, faiths and interests who meet for fun, fellowship, outreach, encouragement and a variety of activities.