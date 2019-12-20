IMG_0098.jpg

On Dec. 17, members of the Greeneville chapter of HeartSisters gathered at Reba Sams’ home for a Christmas party and enjoyed a time of fellowship, food, singing, playing games and exchanging gifts. Attending were, in the front row, from left: Reva Alcoser, Reba Sams, Eileen Gardner and Kathy Keicher. In the second row are: Linda Smith, Linda Sue Hill, Kim Matthews, Cheryl Clark, Judy Harrison, Peggy Barnes, Barb Wilson and Kellie Keicher. HeartSisters is an organization of women of all ages, backgrounds, faiths and interests who meet for fun, fellowship, outreach, support and encouragement and a variety of activities like luncheons, shopping trips, retreats, picnics, theater outings and more.

 Special To The Sun