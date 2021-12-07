The Greeneville chapter of HeartSisters made lap blankets for a local nursing home for their Christmas community service. Each blanket was made with love from those who need a little tenter loving care. “God bless each and every one of them,” the HeartSisters said in a statement. From the left are, back: Vickie, Jan, Martha and Kelly; front: Judy Cheryl Reba and Peggy. To learn more about HeartSisters Greeneville TN (Classy Sassy Sisters), contact Kelly Pruitt at kellie.keicher@gmail.com or Reba Sams at stevenssams1974@gmail.com.