Heartsisters

Heartsisters, met at Reba Sams' house for a movie day. In the back row, from the left, are Rhonda Siders, Judy Harrison, Peggy Barne and Kellie Pruitt. In the front row, from the left, are Reba Sams, Kathy Keicher and Gracie. HeartSisters is an organization of women of all ages, backgrounds, faiths and interests who meet for fun, fellowship, outreach, support and encouragement and a variety of activities like luncheons, shopping trips, retreats, picnics, theater outings and more.

 Photo Special To The Sun