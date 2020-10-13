Tuesday Sept. 22, Heartsisters gathered together for a cookout at Linda Sue’s home. We had a great time being outdoors in the beautiful sunshine and nice cool day. There is no age limit to be a Heartsister. We are ladies that just like to be together to have a girls day out and support each other. You can call 423-525-5133 to join us on a monthly basis. Back row from the left are Kellie, Linda Sue, Cheryl, Reba, and Linda. Front row from the left are Jewell, Kathy and Eileen. HeartSisters is an organization of women of all ages, backgrounds, faiths and interests who meet for fun, fellowship, outreach, support and encouragement and a variety of activities like luncheons, shopping trips, retreats, picnics, theater outings and more.