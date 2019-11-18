HeartSisters

Members of the Greeneville HeartSisters chapter gathered for a cookout at Linda Sue Hill’s barn in October. Standing in the back row are Linda Sue Hill and Vicki Gibson. In the front row are Terrie Bates and Reba Sams. HeartSisters is an organization of women of all ages, backgrounds, faiths and interests who meet for fun, fellowship, outreach, support and encouragement in a variety of activities like luncheons, shopping trips, retreats, picnics, theater outings and more.

 Special To The Sun