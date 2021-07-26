Older Americans should not overlook the risk they may face of heat stroke in periods of hot weather, medical authorities advise.
A recent story carried by the Associated Press quotes a medical authority’s comment that the human body’s ability to cool off declines with age, and that “many common medications used to control blood pressure, seizures and psychological disorders reduce a person’s ability to regulate temperature. Those risks increase even more when an elderly person doesn’t have awareness of the dangerous heat wave, doesn’t have working air conditioning in their home and doesn’t have anyone to check on them.”
According to Gabriel Neal, Texas A&M University, heat stroke is when a person’s core body temperature rises too high – often more than 104 F (40 C) – because high environmental temperatures and humidity prevent the body from cooling itself through sweating and breathing. As heat stroke develops, a patient experiences rapid heart rate, ragged breathing, dizziness, nausea, muscle cramps and confusion. Eventually the patient may lose consciousness.
Three precautions can lessen the risk of heat strokes, however, Neal reports. They are:
– Stay hydrated. Drink more water and avoid sugary drinks and alcohol.
– Rest. Don’t exercise during the hottest hours of the day – typically between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. – and expect longer recovery time after exercise when heat and humidity are elevated.
– Find a cool environment. Those without an air conditioned home or car should wear light and breathable clothes, avoid spending time in direct sunlight, and if necessary, spray themselves lightly with water and sit in front of a fan.
Other options are to take a cool bath or shower or placement of a cold pack on the head, neck or armpit.
The signs of heat exhaustion include: headache, dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite and feeling sick, excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin, cramps in the arms, legs and stomach, fast breathing or pulse, a high temperature and intense thirst.
If you encounter someone showing signs of heat stroke, you should call 911 at once, seek to cool the victim if at all possible and remain with him or her until help arrives.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, In the United States, heat waves claim more lives each year than all other weather-related exposures combined, including hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and earthquakes.