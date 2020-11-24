Kaylee Ann Hensley and Jacob Ketron Weems, both of Greeneville, wed in a 6 p.m. ceremony on Sept. 19, 2020, at Hidden Meadows.
Rev. Ralph Hensley officiated.
The bride’s parents are Ralph and Diana Hensley, of Greeneville.
The groom’s parents are Kenton and Pam Weems and Al and Amy Dugger, of Greeneville.
The bride’s father gave her hand in marriage.
The matron of honor was Anna Hensley.
The maid of honor was Lauren Bowers.
Bridesmaids were Donna Thomas, Bailey Cheek and Callie Haire.
Junior bridesmaids were Peyton Fillers and Baylee Hensley.
Raelynn Hensley and Presley Bowers were flower girls.
Ring bearer was Savannah Thomas, in memory of Holden Lee Thomas.
Best man was Jared Weems.
Groomsmen were Zane Britton; Shayna Olaughlin, walking for her deployed husband, Tanner Olaughlin; Dalton Eidson; and Dustin Weems.
The bride’s dress, an Oleg Cassini ball gown, featured yards of opulently beaded and appliquéd tulle to create softly folded pleats in the grand skirt and was covered in 5,000 beads and sequins for a stunning effect. Scalloped lace trimmed the hemline.
Attendants wore long dresses in a variety of styles, all in differing shades of mauve.
The outdoor ceremony featured a rustic, wooden beam archway draped with an elegant, sheer floral curtain and accented by three lanterns adorned with flowers, eucalyptus, blue thistles, pampas grass and greenery. Stumps and baby’s-breath line the aisles.
A reception, held at Hidden Meadows, featured ivory table cloths and candle center pieces decorated with fresh eucalyptus, a photo booth, music provided by Hytech Entertainment, a three-tiered red velvet cake. The groom’s cake was a cookie cake and cupcakes.
The meal consisted of Turkey and dressing, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans and homemade sour dough rolls.
A rehearsal dinner was catered by Top Dog Hot Dog Stand.
The couple honeymooned in Destin, Florida, for a week.
The bride graduated from South Green High School and Jenny Lea Academy. She is a cosmetologist and lash extension stylist at Michelle & Co Hair Studio.
The groom graduated from North Greene High School. He is employed at Greeneville Light and Power systems and is a beef cattle farmer in Ottway.
They reside in Ottway.