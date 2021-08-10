Kaci Cheyene Hensley and Kayleb Mitchel Carter, both of Greeneville, were married in a 5 p.m. ceremony on June 19 at the Nolichucky Vineyard in Russellville, Tenn.
Rev. Johnny W. Ragon Jr. officiated.
The bride’s parents are Angie and Eddie Hensley, of Mosheim.
The groom’s mother is Tracy Carter, of Greeneville.
The bride was given in marriage by her father.
The sanctuary was decorated with whisky Barrels and white and burgundy roses and eucalyptus.
The bride wore a white lace dress and carried a bouquet of Eucalyptus, white & burgundy roses and white baby breath.
Maid of honor was Delana Hensley.
Bridesmaids were Geordyn Williams and Melody Blansett.
Ringbearer was Kaden Carter.
Serving as best man were Brendan Carter and Christopher Carter.
Groomsman was Dakota Williams.
Music was provided by Rick Cannatelli of Cannnatelli Entertainment.
The couple honeymooned at Tybee Island, Georgia.
They will reside in Greeneville.
The bride is a strategic account specialist at Forward Air.
The groom is a painter at Lux Enterprises.
The bride attended West Greene High School and Walters State Community College.
The groom attended West Greene High School.