Kristy Lynnette Hensley and Jason David Lee, both of Greeneville, married in a 4 p.m. ceremony Saturday, May 9, in the home of the bride and groom.
Pastor Dwayne Steele officiated.
The bride was given in marriage by her son, Tyler Hensley, and her father.
The bride is the daughter of Carl Champagne and Diane Fannon, both of Greeneville.
The groom is the son of Brenda and J.D. Willburn of Hartford, Tennessee, and Joe Lee of Greeneville, Tennessee.
The rustic country ceremony featured a lighted arch with sheer, peach drapes placed in front of the barn and mason jars with a variety of spring flowers hanging on shepherd’s hooks. Guests were seated on hay bales draped with sage green crepe sheers.
A reception followed the ceremony and featured tables decorated with ivory linen table cloths and burlap runners and mint green mason jars with lights and rose petals.
A two-tiered strawberry and vanilla cake with butter creme icing was served to guests. The groom’s cake, vanilla with butter creme icing, featured a police theme. Both were made by Kim Gates, sister of the groom.
The bride wore a strapless, ivory, high-low tea length corded lace wedding dress and carried a bouquet of peach roses, peach coffee berries, white wax flowers and eucalyptus, wrapped with twine and ivory lace ribbon.
Niki Layman of Greeneville served as maid of honor and Brandi Willett of Chuckey as bridesmaid.
Jonathan Lee of Kingsport served as best man and Keith Cates of Greeneville as groomsman.
Bella Lee of Kingsport was flower girl and Tyler Hensley of Greeneville was ring-bearer.
The bride’s mother wore a white, floor-length lace dress.
The groom’s mother wore a white chiffon top with pearls and beads and a floor-length lace skirt.
Their corsages featured peach roses with peach coffee berries, wrapped with twine.
Music was provided by Eugene Jeffers of Greeneville.
The couple reside in Greeneville and plan to honeymoon in Florida in the summer.
The bride is employed as a financial services representative at First Horizon Bank.
The groom is employed as a police officer on the Tusculum Police Department and with J&J Enterprise.