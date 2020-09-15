Rev. Ralph and Diana Hensley are proud to announce the engagement and forth coming marriage of their daughter Kaylee Ann Hensley to Jacob Ketron Weems. Weems is the son of Amy and Al Dugger and Kenton and Pam Weems.
Grandparents of the bride-elect are Joyce Stills and the late Arnold Stills, of Greeneville, Claude Hensley and the late Patricia Ann Hensley of Flag Pond.
Grandparents of Mr. Weems are Thomas and Mary Frances Johnson, Sadie Weems and the late Kenneth Weems, all of Greeneville.
The invitation only ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Hidden Meadows in Afton, Tennessee.
The bride-elect is a 2013 graduate of SouthGreene High SChool and a 2014 graduate of Jenny Lea Academy of Cosmetology. She is a licensed cosmetologist and certified lash extension stylist at Michell & Co. Hair Studio in Greeneville.
The groom-elect is a 2014 graduate of North Greene High School. He is employed by Greeneville Light & Power System as an operator and he raises black angus beef cattle in Ottway.
The couple attends Tree of Life Church in Greeneville.