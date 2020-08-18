Willie Blanche Pierson Hensley will celebrate her 90th birthday on Aug. 20.
In honor and celebration of this milestone, her family is requesting family, friends and former coworkers to participate in a birthday parade on Sunday, Aug. 23, at the Limestone Free Will Baptist Church, 3709 Old St. Rt. 34, Limestone from 2-4 p.m.
Due to the conditions of the day there will not be the traditional party gathering, but we ask that you just drive by and give her a wave and well wishes. Make a sign or just bring your sweet face. We request no gifts, but there will be a place for cards.