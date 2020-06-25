The Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia has been awarded a Humanities Tennessee CARES Act Grant. In the first installment of their CARES Act grant imitative, Humanities Tennessee was able to award more than $30,000 to non-profits from across Tennessee’s nine Congressional districts, a release says. Like many organizations, the Heritage Alliance’s offices and museums were closed for most of the spring. During this time, many programs and fundraisers were canceled and postponed.
Heritage Alliance staff used the time during its closure to transform historic materials into virtual exhibits, including a digital exhibit on the flu pandemic of 1918, educational videos such as “Social Distancing with the Victorians” and “Homecooked History,” and a Virtual Fieldtrip Day.
The alliance plans to continue creating educational content that can be enjoyed both in museums and online, and continue to adapt programming in order to ensure the safety and comfort of audiences, according to the release.
Funding has been provided by Humanities Tennessee and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan of 2020. The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical, and cultural heritage of the region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences.
For more information on the Heritage Alliance please call our office at 423.753.9580 or contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at www.heritageall.org. Follow the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about events at the Chester Inn Museum and other Heritage Alliance programs.