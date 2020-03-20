The health and safety of everyone that visits the Heritage Alliance and our museums and attends our programs is our top priority. Over the past week, we have been monitoring the Covid-19 situation closely. Effective immediately, our office in Jonesborough is closed to the public from Thursday, March 19 through Monday, April 20. We will still be available by phone and by email. In the coming weeks, the Heritage Alliance will be increasing its online content with digital exhibits and more YouTube videos on the Chester Inn’s YouTube page.
During this time, the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum will also be closed with plans to reopen on Saturday, April 18. Town Tours will also be suspended until April 18. The Jonesborough & Washington County History Museum and Archives will be closed to the public until further notice. The Architectural Salvage Warehouse will reopen for the season on April 18 and be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The History Happy Hours scheduled for March 26 and April 16 have been cancelled. We will work to reschedule those programs for later this year. As we get closer to these dates, if we need to reevaluate the situation and extend closures for safety’s sake, we will do so and keep the public informed.
We want to assure our members and community that the Heritage Alliance is still here, and we will be working on creative ways to share history with all of you from afar. This is a challenge for us to rise to. The community’s continued support will be invaluable now more than ever. If you are not already a member, consider becoming a Member of the Heritage Alliance or make a small donation. Membership fees and donations help us grow our educational programs, even if we’re growing them digitally. You can become a Member or donate at our website www.heritageall.org.
If history has taught us anything, it is that there will be turmoil, but there will also be a time after the turmoil. We look forward to being on the other side of this current challenge, and we look forward to evaluating the lessons we will have learned. We encourage you to keep a journal during this time, to write letters, to take photos of what’s going on around you. We promise you that further down the line, some historian will really appreciate it. Above all, stay safe and healthy.