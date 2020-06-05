The Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia’s office in Jonesborough has reopened to the public, a release says. Archives located in the Visitor’s Center remain closed. Interested researchers should contact the Heritage Alliance directly at 423.753.9580 for assistance.
The Architectural Salvage Warehouse will resume regular operations on Saturday, June 6. The Warehouse will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month through the end of September.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum has also reopened to the public. This is the first stage of the Museum’s reopening and some changes have been made. The Chester Inn values the safety of our visitors, staff, and volunteers above all. The site is following an increased cleaning routine and two hand sanitizer stations have been set up. Interactive and hands-on features have been temporarily removed. Kids coloring sheets are available on our website, www.heritageall.org. The month of June the Museum will be open on the following schedule: Friday, Saturday, and Monday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday through Thursday closed. Visitors who would like to visit the Museum during an off day contact the Heritage Alliance directly to schedule a time that works, the release says.
Visitors will be limited to 10 people in the Chester Inn Museum at a time. Anyone entering the museum is encouraged to wear a mask. Visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines. The upstairs tour is temporarily unavailable, but a video tour that visitors can view upon request is available. This plan is subject to changes. If you have any questions call 423.753.4580 or 423.753.9580, email chesterinn@heritageall.org or message on Facebook.
Decisions regarding History Happy Hour and all other programs will be made on a case by case basis.
The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical, and cultural heritage of our region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences. For more information, please call our office at 423.753.9580 or 423.753.4580. You can also contact our organization via email at info@heritageall.org. Further information can also be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/.