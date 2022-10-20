Is your church, organization, governmental agency, or business planning an event during the upcoming Christmas holiday season to which the public is invited?
If so, and if you or your group would like to make the community in general aware of your plans, the Greene County Heritage Trust is again volunteering to help you get the word out — and, as always, there is no cost.
For many years until the Covid-19 pandemic here and elsewhere in 2020, the Heritage Trust has compiled and distributed at no charge a list of planned Thanksgiving-to-Christmas holiday season public activities.
The list of upcoming holiday events — presented in summarized form and chronological order — has traditionally been distributed in a green tri-fold printed brochure that was made available at many downtown businesses, government offices, and other gathering spots in the community.
The free listing has been compiled and made available by the organization as a public service project.
Because the pandemic resulted in the cancellation of most public gatherings for months in 2020 and 2021, however, there was no event-listing during that period.
But, with the easing of the pandemic and an increasing return to in-person activities, a Heritage Trust spokesman said this week that the organization is again working to compile information about planned holiday-related public events in Greeneville and Greene County during this year’s Thanksgiving-to-Christmas season.
Information about such public events — special church services, concerts, exhibitions, plays, or other special events — is therefore being requested as soon as possible, the Trust spokesman said.
Individuals, churches, organizations, governmental agencies, or businesses that are planning holiday events during the Thanksgiving-to-Christmas season are urged to contact Carolyn Gregg with the information either by telephone at 423-639-3966 or via email at carolyngregg55@yahoo.com.
The spokesman said that every effort is being made to have all of the information in hand by the end of October so that the information can be assembled, organized by date, and made available to the public by mid-November.
While a physical brochure is not planned for this year, it was explained, the list of summarized information about the planned events (whether free or ticketed) will be made available online both through social media and at the Greene County Heritage Trust website at https://www.greenecountyheritagetrust.org/ .