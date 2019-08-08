IMG_2021.JPG

Greeneville Hiking Club members at the Cold Spring Mountain grave decoration ceremony for three Civil War veterans included, from left: Pam Shelton, Barbara Caruthers, Ginger Justis, Jack Silcox, Amy Thomas, Andy Daniels, Danielle Price, Joe Allison, Patty Bergquist, Mary Anna Pirozzoli, Ashlynne Fezell Bailey, Bob Reiter and Mark Bailey. Not pictured are Paula Stanton and Carol Rhea.

 Special To The Sun

