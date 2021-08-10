Jean Hinkle, 88, took home four gold medals from the Tennessee Senior Olympics held in Franklin, Tenn., June 27-28. Hinkle won the medals for the Basketball Free Throw, Basketball Hotshot, Basketball 3-Point Contest and Basketball 3-on-3 competition.
The wins qualify Hinkle to compete in the National Senior Games to be held May 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Hinkle is no stranger to high caliber competition. She previously played horseshoe with her husband Hugh before he passed away. The couple belonged to the National Horseshoe Association and competed in the world tournament a few times.