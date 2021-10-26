Vevel Hensley Hipps, of Tusculum, celebrated her 95th birthday with her family. A member of Greenwood United Methodist Church, she currently is a resident of Life Care Center of Greeneville.
Her children are Mary Arwood, Martha Moore Beamer, Sheila Fillers, Jerry Hipps, Larry Hipps, Roger Hipps, Pete Hipps and Carolyn Kinser, all of Greeneville; Philip Hipps, of Knoxville; and Dr. Peggy Murrell, of Rogersville.
Mrs. Hipps loves to get cards. They may be sent to: Vevel Hipps, c/o Life Care Center of Greeneville, 725 Crum Street, Greeneville TN 37743.