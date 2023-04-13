A new season of the History Happy Hour lecture series will kick off on Thursday, April 20 at the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough.
This month’s program will focus on the Birthplace of Country Music Museum’s newest exhibit, entitled “I’ve Endured: Women in Old-Time Music.”
Guest speakers will be Dr. Rene Rodgers and Erika Baker, of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
Their talk will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Chester Inn Museum, located at 116 W. Main St., in Jonesborough.
The event is free and open to the public.
“Old-time music is described and experienced in different ways and for different purposes, but at its heart, old-time is mountain folk music with strong ties to Appalachia and the diverse peoples who have called it home,” Rodgers says in a news release.
“Women have always been central to old-time music — in the home and on the stage, and as instrumentalists and singers, preservationists, activists, promoters and cultural memory keepers,” Rodgers adds.
The History Happy Hour lecture series will be held on the third Thursday of each month now through November. It is sponsored by the Jonesborough Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and the Chester Inn.
The full schedule of upcoming talks is available on the the Heritage Alliance’s website at at heritageall.org and on the Chester Inn’s Facebook page. Each program will also be live streamed on the Chester Inn’s Facebook page.
The project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission.
For more details, call the Heritage Alliance at 423-753-9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at 423-753-4580.