History Happy Hour will feature a program with Dr. William Kennedy on July 21.
Kennedy has been instrumental in the Jonesborough historic preservation movement since the 1970s, and he was one of the founders of the Historic Jonesborough Foundation which went on to form the Heritage Alliance.
His session July 21 is titled, “Jonesborough’s 19th Century Brick Buildings: Handmade Beauties.” He will show how artisans mixed locally available raw materials to form the brick buildings residents continue to enjoy. He will also show the art of design in the patterns of walls and specialized structures of buildings. He’ll show close-up details describe the meanings of those details.
The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Chester Inn Museum’s board room, and participants can join in-person or stream live on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page. The program is free and open to the public.
History Happy Hour takes place on the third Thursday of the month through November at 6:30 p.m. The full schedule for the year is available at heritageall.org and on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information on the Chester Inn Museum, History Happy Hour, or the Heritage Alliance call the Heritage Alliance at 423-753-9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at 423-753-4580. The organization can also be contacted via email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at www.heritageall.org.