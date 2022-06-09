History Happy Hour is exited to welcome back master woodworker Curtis Buchanan on Thursday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m.!
The Heritage Alliance hosted Curtis in 2018 with a record breaking History Happy Hour attendance. The master woodworker will be back this June to demonstrate traditional, wooden spoon making. This program will take place outside on the patio of the International Storytelling Center. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. and participants can join in-person or stream live on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page. The program is free and open to the public!
Curtis Buchanan offers classes on traditional, woodworking techniques. His chairs, furniture, spoons, and more can be purchased throughout the area. His Windsor Chairs are on display in the Tennessee State Museum, the Southern Highlands Craft Guild, the Tennessee State Governor’s Mansion, and Thomas Jefferson’s home at Monticello. For more information, visit his website at www.curtisbuchananchairmaker.com.
History Happy Hour takes place on the third Thursday of the month through November at 6:30 p.m. The full schedule for the year is available at heritageall.org and on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page. Put the dates on your calendar, because you never know what you’re going to learn at History Happy Hour. This program offers insightful history to the public, fosters a collaborative relationship with various individuals and organizations, and increases the role of the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum as a community meeting place.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information on the Chester Inn Museum, History Happy Hour, or the Heritage Alliance please call our office at 423-753-9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at 423-753-4580. You can also contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at www.heritageall.org. Be sure to follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages and the Chester Inn Museum’s YouTube channel for updates about events at the Chester Inn and other Heritage Alliance programs.