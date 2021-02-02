Officers were elected at the Greeneville Greene County History Museum’s monthly and annual membership meetings held on Dec. 16, 2020. The new executive panel includes: Carla Bewley, president; Ron Knabel, vice president; Jerry Strom, treasurer; and Amy Saxonmeyer, secretary.
As is traditional every year at this time, The museum is currently closed to the public for annual cleaning, reorganization and exhibit updates, etc. The scheduled re-opening date is Feb. 9, at which point regular hours of operation will resume: Tuesday thru Saturday, 11a.m.– 4 p.m. Following of appropriate Covid-19 guidelines will continue to be encouraged and appreciated.
Special request: The Museum is currently on the lookout for older, soft and well-loved dolls to be used for exhibits and various children’s events. Anyone interested in donating a cuddly dolly or two, can contact director of operations, Betty Fletcher at 423-636-1558 to make arrangements for drop off.