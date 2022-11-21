History Museum Receives Grant From First Horizon Foundation Nov 21, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Betty Fletcher, director of operations at the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum is shown with Amy Saxonmeyer, the museum's board president. Photo Special to the Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum received a grant fund donation on Nov. 15 from the First Horizon Foundation.The museum’s director of operations, Betty Fletcher, said in a statement that the funds will be used to cover the printing cost of a poster exhibit within the African-American Gallery.Additional funds from the grant will be used for the purchase of special storage containers for the museum’s fabric collection, Fletcher added.The history museum is located at the intersection of Main and McKee streets in downtown Greeneville.Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Admission is free and open to the public. Donations are always appreciated.For more information, go online to GreenevilleGreeneCountyHistoryMuseum.com or call 423-636-1558. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Museum Donation Fund Art Museums Grant Betty Fletcher First Horizon Foundation Purchase Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Greeneville Freshman Thompson Dazzles In Varsity Debut TSSAA Announces New Region Alignments 9 GHS Band Students To March In Macy's Parade Region 1-2A, 1-3A Football Awards Announced 1 Killed Early Sunday In Chuckey Pike Crash