The staff and board of directors at the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum are seeking items from the community for a special fundraising auction.
The auction, which is being planned in conjunction a special community event at the museum on March 24, will be held to raise money in support of the local history museum and its on-going operations.
The title of the event will be “Paddle Raisin’ for History Preservation.” Hours will be 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Additional details will be published at a later date, officials note in a news release.
“After two years without an in-person fundraiser event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our committee decided it was time to work toward putting together an event that would be hosted at the museum,” said the museum’s fundraising committee chair Vera Ann Myers.
Museum board president Amy Saxonmeyer added, “The first part of this project will provide a way for community members to donate and contribute to the museum without having to write a check or make a credit card transaction.”
Following a planning session, the committee members decided that “in addition to socializing, food, fun, libations and live music, this year’s event would feature both a silent as well as a live auction,” the museum news release says.
“Since spring is just around the corner and the time for spring cleaning and downsizing is approaching, maybe some folks would like to take advantage of the opportunity to donate a special no-longer-needed or wanted item or two to this museum fundraising effort,” the release adds.
The public is being asked to donate items or services that fit the following criteria:
• Items can be old or new, used or not. They should have some obvious monetary value, i.e., purchase appeal and must be clean and presentable for sale.
• Theme baskets are encouraged.
• Services are encouraged and acceptable, as are local business value packages.
• These donations will be tax deductible.
“Donors may specify a minimum dollar amount bid if desired. Otherwise, a minimum bid amount will be determined by the museum board fundraiser and event committee,” officials note in the release.
“If the donated items come with special sentiment or history, donors are encouraged to share such information as it will help to convey special value of items other than just monetary,” they add in the release.
Those who wish to donate items are asked to call 423-636-1558 and make an appointment to drop off items at the museum, located at 100 West McKee St., any time during regular operating hours, Tuesday thru Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drop-off deadline is Wednesday, March 15, at 4 p.m.