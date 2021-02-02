The GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club announced the dates for the 50th annual Holiday Bazaar of the Club have been set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-7 at Hal Henard Elementary School, Vann Road.
Because of Covid-19 the event was canceled in 2020, but event co-chairmen, Doris Parton and Rhonda Humbert, have said in a release, “Beginning Feb. 1, those interested in acquiring a booth may check the website: www.greenevillewomansclub.net for a registration form.”
Club members are already working and making plans to make it the biggest and best event ever, the release says. According to the chairmen, it will be easier shopping due to wider aisles and some special prizes and activities.
One of the new events will be a “Holiday Spirit” gift bonanza that will feature 20 plus prizes that lucky individuals may purchase an opportunity to win. Ticket purchasers may win one or more of the prizes.
The theme for this year will be “Angels Among Us,” named in memory of Cindy Landers, a club member who passed away in December, 2020. She was 2nd vice-president of the Club and co-bazaar chairman with Parton. This year’s personalized ornament will be an angel.
Any questions about this year’s event may be directed to the bazaar chairmen at greenevillewomansclub@gmail.com.