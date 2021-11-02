The McKinney Center’s annual holiday fundraiser will once again kick-off the spirited season on Nov. 29.
“Holidays Around the World” is a fun, indoor walk-through event where audiences experience twelve magical holiday scenes from around the globe including An Early American Christmas, a Victorian English Boxing Day, Kwanzaa, Chanukah, Japanese Omisaka, a Celtic Christmas, a traditional Nativity, Mexican Las Posadas, a Puerto Rican Three King’s Day, Chinese Winter Solstice Festival, Germany’s St. Niklaus Day and Brazil’s Reveillon.
There will be live music, and Santa Claus and the Grinch will lead audiences from the walk-through to pick up their special to-go package, featuring a complete soup dinner from Main Street Café & Catering, with home baked bread and a home-made chocolate chip cookie. Guests can choose their favorite option of Hearty Beef Chili, Southwestern Chicken Vegetable, or Potato Leek (vegetarian.) Extra pints may also be purchased for $10 more.
Visitors will also take home a beautiful, hand-made ceramic ornament created at the McKinney Center, a release says.
With safety in mind, this event has five different walk-through times, limited to thirty people. The tours will take place starting at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets to the event are $30 and benefit the McKinney Center Scholarship Program and the StoryTown Radio Show. Tickets must be purchased in advance by Nov. 24. Visit online at www.Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010.