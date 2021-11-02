Emma Holt’s family and friends wish her a happy 90th birthday. She was born Emma Dora Waddle on Nov. 2, 1931, in the Horse Creek community of Greene County, Tennessee. Her parents were Nathan Blevins Waddle and Allie Verena (Fox) Waddle. She is sixth of 10 children.
Emma has lived in Marion, Indiana since 1954. She worked for 30 years for the St. Regis Paper Company. She was also employed and retired from the Emily Flynn Home as receptionist after 25 years of service. After retirement, she volunteered at St. Martin’s Community Center. She attended Unity Christian Church in Marion. She enjoys gardening and definitely has a “green thumb,” crocheting and spending time with her family and special friend Bill Musick.
Emma is the proud Mother of Bill (Connie) Holt, Annette Holt (Jim Porter). She is the proud grandmother of Amanda (Jason) Paul, Allison (Stuart) Woods and the proud great-grandmother of Boston Woods and Zander Paul.